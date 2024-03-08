Thankamani, starring Dileep in the lead role, was released in theatres on the occasion of Mahashivratri (March 8). Helmed by Ratheesh Reghunandan, the Malayalam movie is based on an incident that occurred in 1986 in the village of Thankamany following a dispute over a bus service, which resulted in a police baton charge and gunfire. The crime thriller also stars Pranitha Subhash and Neeta Pillai, among others, in key roles. Having said that, as per reviews, Thankamani did not meet the expectations of critics. Check out the review round below. Thankamani Movie Review: A Miscast Dileep Finds Himself Fumbling to Steer This Stale Revenge Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Times Now: "The makers had an opportunity to highlight a real-life incident, sugar-coated by the realm of fiction. But however well-executed, besides the segment of the police in Thankamani, there are very few emotional hooks to the film at all, and the clichés glare through despite the non-linear story-telling and a cast that could have done magic on screen if only they were allowed to."

Indian Express: "Right from the outset, Thankamani gives the impression of being poorly conceived and this feeling only intensifies as the film unfolds. Featuring sloppy dialogues and moments lacking emotional impact, Thankamani struggles to integrate its scenes cohesively." Thankamani: Petition Filed in Kerala HC Seeking Removal of Rape Scenes From Dileep Film, Calling Them ‘Pure Creation of Imagination’.

Hindustan Times: "For Dileep, who has always excelled in slapstick comedy and family drama genre of films, this action drama doesn’t do much for his filmography. The action blocks don’t elevate his character much. The women in the film - Pranitha Subhash and Neeta Pillai - have smaller roles but Neeta stands out among the two. There are many others in smaller roles who don’t add too much value to this story."

