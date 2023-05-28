Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga visited the International Border in Jammu and attended the beating retreat ceremony held by BSF. Before this, she met the families of the deceased soldiers which was organized by Social worker Kuwrani Ritu Singh. Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga Reacts to the Elephant Whisperers Academy Awards Win, Says ‘My Heart Is Racing with Joy’.

Talking to ANI, Guneet Monga said, "It is such an emotional experience. It gives such a patriotic vibe that you feel proud to be an Indian. And today I was touched by a sweet gesture by an army dog that gifted me a beautiful flower bouquet. It took my heart. I am so so honoured." She also met the families of the deceased soldiers which was organized by Social worker Kuwrani Ritu Singh.

Talking about BSF jawans, she said, "God should bless them with more protection and more strength to them. And because of them, we are here."

Coming back to her documentary that won Oscar is helmed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short documentary movie explores the precious bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie - who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him. Oscars 2023: Check Out Guneet Monga's First Reaction on Twitter As Her Movie The Elephant Whisperers Wins Best Documentary Short Film at 95th Academy Awards!.

The project, which is backed by Guneet's banner Sikhya Entertainment, beat four other contenders to clinch the statuette in the Best Documentary Short Category, making it the first Indian documentary and one of only two Indian productions to win an Oscar (the other one being RRR).

This is the second Oscar win for Guneet. She had previously served as an executive producer on Period. End of Sentence, which won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film.