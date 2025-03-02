The 97th Academy Awards are just around the corner and anticipation is at an all-time high. The Oscars 2025 will take place on Sunday (March 2) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. One of the most talked about topics in India currently is Adam J Graves' short film, Anuja. Backed by Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures alongside Guneet Monga Kapoor and Mindy Kaling, the Indian-American short film has generated significant buzz after earning a nomination for the Best Short Film (Live Action) category. The Oscars are regarded as the highest recognition for cinematic excellence, with Hollywood films often taking the spotlight. However, India has also had its share of Oscar winners. ‘Anuja’ Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra-Backed Oscar-Nominated Film Is Heart-Breaking and Endearing at Once; Gives ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Feels (LatestLY Exclusive).

India, a country with over 1.4 billion population, has some of the finest cinematic talents. From legendary filmmakers like Satyajit Ray to iconic musicians like A.R. Rahman, Oscar winners from India have made a significant impact on the international stage, making everyone proud. With the biggest night of cinema almost upon us, let us take this opportunity to look back at some of these extraordinary Indians who have brought glory to the country by winning an Oscar.

Bhanu Athaiya – Best Costume Design

Bhanu Athaiya, one of Bollywood's most iconic costume designers, was the first Indian to win an Academy Award. She won an Oscar in the Best Costume Design category for her contribution to Richard Attenborough's film Gandhi in 1983. She has collaborated with some of the country's visionary filmmakers, such as Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Yash Chopra, BR Chopra, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Satyajit Ray – Academy Honorary Award

Satyajit Ray is a Bengali filmmaker and one of the most influential figures of Indian cinema. His contribution to cinema extends far beyond his Oscar recognition. The legendary filmmaker, screenwriter, and composer received an Honorary Award from the Academy for lifetime achievement, cementing his status as one of the most revolutionary filmmakers that ever lived.

AR Rahman – Best Original Score, Best Original Song

Indian music maestro AR Rahman needs no introduction. His journey from starting as a young music composer in Chennai to winning two Oscars on the international stage is truly extraordinary. In 2009, AR Rahman won two Academy awards - Best Original Song and Best Original Score ("Jai Ho") for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. He is also the only Indian to have won two Oscars.

Gulzar – Best Original Song

Legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar, affectionately called Gulzar Saab, won an Oscar for Best Original Song ("Jai Ho") for Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Academy Awards.

Resul Pookutty – Best Sound Mixing

Acclaimed sound engineer and audio mixer, Resul Pookutty also won an Academy award for his contribution in Slumdog Millionaire. He secured an Oscar for Best Sound Mixing at the 81st Academy Awards. In 2009, three Indians won the prestigious Academy Awards for the impressive contribution to Slumdog Millionaire.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga – Best Documentary (Short Film)

Indian American filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves won an Oscar for the Best Documentary (Short Film) for her directorial debut The Elephant Whisperers at the 95th Academy Awards. Indian film producer Guneet Monga, who is now eyeing her second Oscar for Anuja, received her first one along with Gonsalves in 2023 for The Elephant Whisperers.

MM Keeravani and Chandrabose – Best Original Song

MM Keeravani won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's hit RRR. It also became the first Indian song to win in this category. Chandrabose also won an Oscar for the viral track from Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film as its lyricist. RRR at Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards! Netizens Congratulate MM Keeravani and Chandrabose.

The stage is all set for the prestigious award event and the winners for the Oscars 2025 will be announced in less than 24 hours. Along with the Indian short film Anuja, Several award-winning films like Emilia Perez, A Complete Unknown, and Wicked are in the race to win big.

