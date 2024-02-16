Biju Menon's latest film, Thundu, hit theatres on February 16 and is directed by Riyas Shereef. The movie follows the story of a constable aiming for a promotion but facing unexpected challenges along the way. He tackles these issues with humour and compassion, striving to overcome them. So, should you head to the cinema hall to see this film? Well, reviews suggest a mixed response. As per early reactions by critics, Thundu has received a lukewarm response. Here, check out Thundu's review roundup below. Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty's Horror-Thriller Mints Rs 3.05 Crore in Kerala – Reports.

OTT Play: "Though the role is a cakewalk for Biju Menon, who has played similar characters before, his talent is wasted here – much like Shine Tom Chacko and Abhiram Radhakrishnan. Thundu also reminds you of Biju Menon’s pre-pandemic comedies such as Salt Mango Tree and Sherlock Toms that had a good idea but wasn’t good enough to build an entire movie around it."

Lensmen: "Thundu has a bloated feel when you analyze certain sequences. The whole Biriyani shop sequence, how the Gokulan dance number escalates dramatically, etc., is quite off-putting. But with some emotional elements making us empathize with the main character, this 125-minute-long film never really becomes an endurance test." Siren Movie Review: Critics Label Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh’s Film as a ‘Well–Made’ Thriller.

The South First: "Thundu has some good performances by Biju Menon. It is not a challenging role for the actor, but he pulls off the comedy scenes effortlessly. Rafi, as Baby’s colleague Raghavan, delivers subtle comedy that works well in theatres. Kottayam Nazeer, as a high-ranking police officer, is impressive. His roles in Anweshippin Kandethum and Jerry, too, won him accolades."

