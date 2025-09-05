Sivakarthikeyan fans are rejoicing as the Tamil star is finally back on the big screen after almost a year following the blockbuster Amaran. His latest project, Madharaasi, released in theatres on Friday (September 5). The action thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss, is the next big release in Kollywood after Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan in his debut collaboration with AR Murugadoss, the movie features Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The cast also includes Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikrant, among others. Critics who have watched the film have already shared their reviews online. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Madharaasi’ Reviews Out!

Amid the buzz for Sivakarthikeyan's first release of 2025, critics have dropped their reviews for Madharaasi. Their reviews reflected a mix of praise and criticism after the early shows concluded. They said that director AR Murugadoss has succeeded in presenting a pleasing love story in the film, with a protagonist who uses companionship to recover from his trauma. However, they opined that the director has exploited cinematic freedom by portraying the protagonist as a superhero.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Madharaasi’:

Some critics said that Madharaasi strongly reminded them of Ghajini and Thuppakki. Even Anirudh Ravichander’s background score and songs didn’t receive much praise. However, they felt the action thriller worked in parts, with a predictable screenplay making it an okayish watch.

Times Now: "Overall, Madharaasi is a solid watch, with AR Murugadoss returning to his trademark style of storytelling. A gripping narrative combined with Sivakarthikeyan's strong performance adds punch to this high-voltage drama."

123Telugu.com: "On the whole, Madharaasi is an action-packed entertainer that clicks only in parts. The hero’s characterisation, Sivakarthikeyan’s captivating performance, some fun moments, and the well-devised action blocks stand out as the film’s assets. However, the dragged second half with repetitive sequences, and a predictable screenplay without thrilling moments make this film just an okay watch."

Movie Crow: "Sloppy at parts and the villain characters using their physical abilities alone is questionable. However, we have a winner in hand with a cautious threat, the strong want for the hero and the enjoyable commercial elements uplifting the flow."

Oneindia: "Madharasi is a film of unfulfilled promises. It teases an unconventional hero's journey, flirts with psychological depth, and delivers a handful of stylish action set pieces-but collapses under weak writing and overindulgence. What begins as a gripping thriller eventually becomes a weary watch." ‘Story Was Emotional, but…’: ‘Sikandar’ Director AR Murugadoss Breaks Silence on Failure of Salman Khan Film; Reveals How He Pulled Off Aamir Khan’s ‘Ghajini’ Easily in Hindi (Watch Video).

