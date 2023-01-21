Tovino Thomas is one of the charming actors of Malayalam Cinema. He has delivered impeccable performances on the big screens over the years. Be it the role of Perumparambil Appu in Ennu Ninte Moideen, Engineer Thejus Varky in Guppy, Jathin Ramdas in Lucifer or Jaison Varghese and Martin Rangakala in Minnal Murali, among others, he has entertained the audience with his versatility. Well, Mollywood’s favourite hunk has turned a year older today and one just can’t thank him enough for the amazing films that he has given in all these years. Dear Friend Review: Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran’s Netflix Film Gets Thumbs Up, Twitterati Calls It A ‘Relatable’ Malayalam Movie.

Apart from watching Tovino Thomas’ avatar in reel, fans also love to watch his other side in real. The pictures and videos that the actor keeps posting on Instagram have often won hearts. From the updates on his upcoming projects, photoshoots, glimpses of family vacay, what fans love to see are his pawfect moments with some of his furry friends. Through social media platform, Tovino has often showcased his love for paw buddies. On the occasion of his birthday today, let’s take a look at those seven pawfect moments on his Instagram handle, and we bet, they are simply adorable. Tovino Thomas Chilling With His Paw Buddy Pablo Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today (View Pic).

With The Beagle Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo (@beagleboypablo)

'Connection Without Inhibitions'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imthias Kadeer (@chathan__)

Frameworthy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

'Cat Family'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

Well-Captured

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

That Smile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

One With The Mischievous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

Aren’t these posts by the Naaradan actor simply heartwarming? There are fans who have appreciated the actor’s ‘unconditional love’ for these pets. Many hope that the actor keeps sharing such lovely posts on Instagram. Here’s wishing Tovino Thomas a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects in the future!

