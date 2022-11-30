Tovino Thomas shared the most adorable post on Instagram and we bet, it’ll make your day brighter. The actor is seen chilling on a couch and his paw buddy, beagle boy Pablo is resting on him and the two enjoying each other’s company. It is indeed the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today. Tovino Thomas Flaunts His Ripped Physique! Mollywood Hunk Sets Major Fitness Goals (View Pic).

Tovino Thomas And Pablo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)