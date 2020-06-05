Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Film Forensic To Stream On Netflix From June 7!

Forensic To Stream On Netflix (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Malayalam movie Forensic starred Tovino Thomas (Samuel John Kattookkaran, Medico-Legal Advisor) and Mamta Mohandas (ACP Rithika Xavier) in the lead role. Renji Panicker (Retd. SP Abdul Wahab) and Reba Monica John (Shikha, Forensic Intern) were also seen playing key roles in this movie. This movie was helmed by newcomer director duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, and for the unversed, the former was the writer of the movie 7th Day that had released in 2014. Forensic Movie Review: Critics and Fans Laud Tovino Thomas – Mamta Mohandas’ Crime Thriller!

The film’s lead actor Tovino Thomas has shared that Forensic will stream on Netflix from June 7. There are many south and other languages films that have been released on the streaming giant. Those who could not manage to watch Forensic in cinema halls, can now enjoy watching it on Netflix. This film had opened to positive response from fans and critics. Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas Shares How The Coronavirus Crisis Has Affected Show Business.

Recently in an interview, Tovino Thomas had expressed how show business is affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. He had stated, “For many people, cinema might sound like just a medium of entertainment. But for people like us, this is our daily bread.” He also said, “I hope everything, including cinema, returns to normal soon.” Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.