Forensic Movie Review: Critics and Fans Laud Tovino Thomas – Mamta Mohandas’ Crime Thriller!

Tovino Thomas is one of the most sought after actors of Malayalam cinema, and Mollywood lovers would not want to miss any of his films. Forensic, is his latest release, which also stars Mamta Mohandas in the lead. It had received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Tovino is playing the role of forensic expert named Samuel John Kattookkaran and Mamta Mohandas an investigation officer, Rithika Xavier, IPS. The trailer of the film had dropped a hint that this film revolves around the chain of murders that happened in Burma Colony. The mystery on who is the killer had grabbed movie buffs’ attention. Forensic Teaser Video: Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas' Murdery Mystery Promises to Be An Engrossing Watch!

There are many who rushed to watch Forensic on February 28 in the theatres nearby. Be it the fans or critics, the ones who have watched this Malayalam movie, are showering heaps of praises. The gripping plot to the performances of the star cast, Forensic has opened to positive reviews. Let’s take a look at reviews shared on Twitter for Forensic. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Movie Review: It’s A Thumbs Up from Twitterati for Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma’s Tamil Film!

Well Executed Thriller

#Forensic Review An another well scripted and exicuted thriller from mollywood . Bgm score done by Jake's Bejoy creates effects of thrill and scary throughout the movie. Superb performance of #Tovino , #Mamtha and the rest co actors. Go for it before the suspenses spoil. pic.twitter.com/gpBAfRzTcO — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) February 28, 2020

Best Crime Thriller

#Forensic Review The perfect seat edge thriller . @ttovino best performance this movie @Reba_Monica tovino pair . Comedy and chemistry workout . Totally Malayalam best crime Drama thriller . climax killing Smile @ttovino😘😘 4/5 — Chiyaan Souravvm (@souravvm) February 28, 2020

Impressive Star Cast

#Forensic first half - Started on a note similar to some recent noticeable thrillers, but changed to a different track very soon. Interesting till now. Good performance from lead cast. Technically Good . Interval Portions very good 👍👍 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 28, 2020

A Decent Watch

#Forensic Is a decent crime thriller from Akhil-Anas team if you aren't expecting too much from it. Enough amount of twists and thrills you expect from the genre. Good performances from @ttovino, @mamtamohan and rest of the cast. Decent watch 👍 pic.twitter.com/QHitKgQXrW — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) February 28, 2020

Fans Continue To Laud Forensic Movie

#Forensic 💥 Another Fine Crime Thriller from M-town🔥🙏 Personally felt Forensic >> AnjaamPathira BGM🔥 Rating :4/5 Say No to Spoiler pic.twitter.com/sYQBl3MO1Q — K A L K I (@kalkiiiiiii) February 28, 2020

An Intriguing Film

#Forensic Intriguing first half, interval bang is a stunner https://t.co/hnYOUYnEgH — Muhammad Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) February 28, 2020

Tovino's Performance

#Forensic Biggest hit for #Tovino on cards- BO Wise! He has really improved as an actor, especially in his voice modulation. @ttovino . Well supported by other casts including @mamtamohan #RebaMonica and others. #AkhilPaul ups the game..personally felt it better than #7thDay✌️ — KeralaBoxofficeStats (@kboxstats) February 28, 2020

Forensic - A Must Watch

#Forensic Violence Violence Huge Violence, An Unmatchable Crime Thriller, Excellent Interval Block,Twists, @ttovino Just Nailed It, Biggest Hit For Tovino On Cards, Damn Sure That Forensic will be a Benchmark For Thrillers In M-Town, Must Watch My Rating 4/5 pic.twitter.com/ZLbrCGme98 — Abhishek T JayanMohan (@Imabishek369) February 28, 2020

Forensic is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. It also stars Renji Panicker, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Prathap Pothen, among others. This crime thriller is produced under the banner of Juvis Productions in association with Raju Malliath Ragam Movies. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.