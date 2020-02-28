Forensic Movie Review: Critics and Fans Laud Tovino Thomas – Mamta Mohandas’ Crime Thriller!
Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in Forensic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tovino Thomas is one of the most sought after actors of Malayalam cinema, and Mollywood lovers would not want to miss any of his films. Forensic, is his latest release, which also stars Mamta Mohandas in the lead. It had received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Tovino is playing the role of forensic expert named Samuel John Kattookkaran and Mamta Mohandas an investigation officer, Rithika Xavier, IPS. The trailer of the film had dropped a hint that this film revolves around the chain of murders that happened in Burma Colony. The mystery on who is the killer had grabbed movie buffs’ attention. Forensic Teaser Video: Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas' Murdery Mystery Promises to Be An Engrossing Watch!

There are many who rushed to watch Forensic on February 28 in the theatres nearby. Be it the fans or critics, the ones who have watched this Malayalam movie, are showering heaps of praises. The gripping plot to the performances of the star cast, Forensic has opened to positive reviews. Let’s take a look at reviews shared on Twitter for Forensic. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Movie Review: It’s A Thumbs Up from Twitterati for Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma’s Tamil Film!

Watch The Trailer Of Forensic Below:

Forensic is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. It also stars Renji Panicker, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Prathap Pothen, among others. This crime thriller is produced under the banner of Juvis Productions in association with Raju Malliath Ragam Movies. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.