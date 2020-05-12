Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas Shares How The Coronavirus Crisis Has Affected Show Business

Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact in the lives of many individuals. The lockdown that followed further impacted the economy. Regarding the world of cinema, all shooting and post-production works have been stalled considering the safety of every individual. Films that were scheduled to be released in summer had be to pushed back as all the theatres have been closed down. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, in an interview to ETimes, has opened up on how this coronavirus crisis has affected showbiz. Kilometers & Kilometers Teaser: Tovino Thomas Is a Die-Hard Mammootty Fan in a Film Whose Title Is Inspired from Mohanlal’s Famous Dialogue (Watch Video).

Tovina Thomas has talked about how the daily wage workers have been impacted the post following the lockdown. During the interview, the actor also emphasised how cinema is their daily bread. “For many people, cinema might sound like just a medium of entertainment. But for people like us, this is our daily bread,” Tovino said. He also said how the entertainment industry has had a huge impact. About it he was further quoted as saying, “There are film personnel other than actors or directors. We have daily wage workers. The sudden halt that the industry is witnessing has a huge impact on them. The common myth about the industry is that all who work here are privileged. That’s not true. 90% of the people who are working in the industry aren’t privileged.” Forensic Movie Review: Critics and Fans Laud Tovino Thomas – Mamta Mohandas’ Crime Thriller!

Like every other commoner, even Tovino Thomas hopes that everything will get resolved soon and things will get back to normal. He stated, “I hope the whole world will be able to recover. Because only then we all can come back to our normal lives.” He also mentioned, “I hope everything, including cinema, returns to normal soon.” Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.