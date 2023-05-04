Trisha Krishnan, who is often referred as the ‘Queen Of South India’, celebrates her 40th birthday today. The actress is predominantly known for her works in Tamil and Telugu films. It was after winning the 1999 Miss Chennai pageant, she began her acting career and it all started by appearing in a supporting role in the rom-com Jodi. Trisha had bagged her first lead role in the film Mounam Pesiyadhe and she was paired opposite Suriya in this flick. Saamy, Ghilli, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Kodi, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, are among her successful releases. Trisha Krishnan Birthday: Saamy, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, '96 – 5 Best Performances By The South Beauty That Left Audiences Impressed.

Talking about her recently released film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, it has turned out to be blockbuster. She essays the role of Princess Kundavai in this Mani Ratnam’s epic period saga. She shared screen space with Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi among others in this movie. There have been several pics of her with her PS2 co-stars that have hit online. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s check out a few of them, in which she is seen posing with her co-stars during the film’s promotional activities or on the sets. Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan! 6 Lesser Known Facts About Kollywood’s Beloved Actress.

Trisha With Team Ponniyin Selvan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tʀɪsʜ 💕 (@trisha__empire)

Trisha And Chiyaan Vikram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha💫 Krishnan🧚‍♀️ (@trisha_fans_46_)

Trisha & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On The Sets Of PS1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Karthi & Trisha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karthi Sivakumar (@karthi_offl)

Beauties Sobhita Dhulipala & Trisha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trend Soon Trends (@trend_soon)

Trisha is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses and she has been winning hearts ever since she made her onscreen debut. Here’s wishing this gorgeous actress a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

