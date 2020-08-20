The Telugu action thriller V, written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, was scheduled to hit the theatres on the occasion of Ugadi, March 25, 2020. Starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, the makers had to push the film owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The cinema halls across the country and in many other regions of the world had to be shut owing to this global crisis. Movie buffs who have been waiting for a long time to watch this film, the wait has come to an end! Nani has confirmed that his 25th film V would be releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video. V: Nani Teases Fans About a Brand New Announcement Regarding His Film's Release (Watch Video).

Yes, #VOnPrime! The makers had to skip the theatrical release and opt for a direct OTT release due to the current scenario. While sharing the post, Nani mentioned, “To my fans, well wishers and extended family here.. These are not regular times and this is not going to be a regular experience. My 25th is special and now it will be even more for so many reasons. Let’s make it a memorable one. Let’s celebrate V this September 5!” Nani has also thanked everyone for the immense love and support given to him since the beginning of his acting career. V The Movie: Nani’s 25th Film to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September?

V Release Date Announcement

V On Prime

Through this post, Nani has also promised that once the cinema halls will reopen, the comedy drama Tuck Jagadish starring him in the lead, will be released in theatres. This Telugu film directed by Shiva Nirvana also features Jagapathi Babu, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).