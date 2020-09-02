The moment you've been waiting for is finally here! As the makers of Vakeel Saab just dropped the motion poster of the massy entertainer online and it has superhit written all over it. The film stars none other than the Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, it was reported that the poster of the flick will release on Tollywood star's birthday and yes it indeed did. FYI, September 2 marks Kalyan's 49th birthday and what a better day to treat fans with the mini-glimpse into the legendary's upcoming film. Vakeel Saab is a Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu as leads. Vakeel Saab: 35 Days Required To Complete The Shooting Schedule Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer? (Read Details).

Elaborating on the motion poster, Pawan Kalyan as Vakeel Saab looks dapper in an all-black look. Also, going by the background music of Satyameva Jayate in the clip, the courtroom drama surely entices. For the unversed, it was two years back when the superstar had said goodbye to films with an aim to concentrate on his political career. However, he is back and how with Vakeel Saab. All we want to say is welcome back! Vakeel Saab Motion Poster Starring Pawan Kalyan To Be Out On Power Star’s Birthday!

Check Out Vakeel Saab's Below:

Helmed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The film stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles whereas Shruti Haasan is portraying a special role in the flick. This movie was initially scheduled to release on May 15 in theatres, but due to the pandemic, the work couldn't be completed and so it got delayed further. Stay tuned!

