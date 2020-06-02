Vakeel Saab: 35 Days Required To Complete The Shooting Schedule Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer? (Read Details)

Vakeel Saab First Look (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vakeel Saab is one of the most-awaited projects of Pawan Kalyan as it will mark the return of the Power Star after a gap of two years. Directed by Venu Sriram, this film is a remake of the Hindi flick titled Pink, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The upcoming Telugu film also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. Now the latest buzz is, more 35 workings days are required to complete the shooting of this Pawan Kalyan starrer. Is Shruti Haasan Being Paired Opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab?

Several films and other shows shootings had to be temporarily suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak. This not only affected the release of the films, but even the makers had to suffer huge losses. From mid-March all the shootings were suspended and now the makers have to wait till the lockdown is lifted. As per a report in Sify.com, to wrap the complete shoot of Vakeel Saab, the team needs 35 working days. Not only that, another three months would be required to complete the production and post-production works. Vakeel Saab's First Song Maguva Maguva Celebrates Spirit Of Womanhood Honouring Laxmi Agarwal, Mithali Raj Among Others (Watch Video).

Vakeel Saab was initially scheduled to be released on May 15. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the work couldn’t be completed as planned. The report further states that the makers are hoping to resume the shooting by the end of this month or by the first week of July. There is no official update on it yet.