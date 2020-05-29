Valimai: Boney Kapoor Gives an Update on Thala Ajith's Next, Says the Shooting is Half Complete

Valimai Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Boney Kapoor's next big venture as a producer is Ajith's Valimai, an action entertainer that's bound to excite his crazy fandom. This would mark their second collaboration after working together in Nerkonda Paarvai (remake of Pink). And while that was a huge hit in Tamil cinema, expectations are bound to soar with Valimai but audiences will have to wait a bit longer to catch Thala back in action. With theatres being shut and productions being halted, the unit will take its own sweet time before resuming the work and a lot is still pending. Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai to Release on May 1, 2021?

Kapoor in his recent interaction with Deadline opened up about Valimai's shooting schedule and how much is left to be shot precisely. When asked about how the ongoing shutdown affecting his production, Boney said, "Valimai is a big action film starring Ajith Kumar, it happens to be his 60th film. That one is 50% complete." So it would take a long time before they are able to wrap its shooting and then they would start working on the post-production. So while Valimai was always scheduled to hit the screens next year, chances are it might get delayed further. Valimai: Thala Ajith to Shoot an Important Action Sequence in Spain?

Speaking about his stand on OTT releases, Boney insists he's a theatre person and enjoys watching movies on the big screen but the current situation is challenging and we must evolve with time. " I have produced 36 films so far and made them for the big screen. I believe all forms of exhibition, distribution and consumption will co-exist but a certain type of cinema must be enjoyed first on the big screen where audiences can immerse themselves into a larger-than-life canvas. I cannot wait for audiences to come experience the magic that all three films will bring to celluloid," he said while explaining his stand.