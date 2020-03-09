Valimai: Thala Ajith to Shoot an Important Action Sequence in Spain?

Thala Ajith in Valimai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This Diwali is going to be extremely special for all Thala Ajith fans as Valimai is going to hit the big screens. We all know that how every film of Ajith Kumar is widely celebrated by his fans, but this time, the celebration is going to be double. When the makers had released the first look of Thala Ajith in the avatar of a cop, fans couldn’t remain calm. It was pretty clear that this film is going to be loaded with some high-octane action sequences. Well, it is now heard that Thala Ajith would be heading to Spain to shoot an important action sequence for Valimai. Valimai Update: Did You Know There Are 3 Villains In Thala Ajith Starrer?

As per a report in TOI, Thala Ajith and his team of Valimai would be heading to Spain in April or May. Regarding it, a source was quoted as saying, “Director Vinoth started shooting his action thriller in December and the team has completed the Hyderabad and Chennai schedules. In fact, they recently shot for about 30 days in the city. Vinoth loves shooting at stark terrains; the action sequence shot in Rajasthan for his Theeran Adhigaram Ondru was much appreciated. He wanted to shoot at an equally raw landscape for an important action scene in Valimai, and has zeroed in on Spain and even Morocco. The team might head there in April-May if things fall in place.” Valimai: Actress Stefy Joins Thala Ajith in the H Vinoth Directorial (Watch Video).

Thala Ajith’s First Look From Valimai

#Valimai - Diwali 2020 🔥 Its gonna be a pakka #Thala Diwali Festival and it will be an Extraordinary feast for Fans 😎 #HVinoth & @thisisysr is all set to Rage for #AK’s Mission 🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/hjahUXCYys — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) March 4, 2020

Valimai is helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. This is the second time that Kapoor has reunited with Ajith and Vinoth post the last release, Nerkonda Paarvai. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment!