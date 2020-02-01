Varane Avashyamund Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shobana and Suresh Gopi Bring a Warm Film on Love and Relationships (Watch Video)

Varane Avashyamund Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Dulquer Salmaan)

The trailer of Varane Avashyamund starring Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles is finally here. Dulquer had taken to social media on Friday, January 31 revealing that the trailer of his next is up for release on February 1 and as promised, it is here. Sharing the new trailer on his Twitter handle, the actor wrote, "Love. Life. Family. Relationships. Bringing together all these in one super special movie. Here is the trailer for #VaraneAvashyamund releasing on the 6th of Feb in the GCC and 7th Feb all across India. So excited!!!" Confirmed! Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan to Share Screen Space in a Tamil Film (Watch Video).

While the teaser of the film had one of the most iconic scenes, the funny re-creation of Suresh Gopi and Shobana's iconic scene from their yesteryear blockbuster Manichithrathazhu. The trailer is full of some more amazing moments. The film deals with love, marriage and everything in between through interesting characters. Love is explored through younger as well as older characters and that is certainly the highlight.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Varane Avashyamund marks the Malayalam debut of the Hero Kalyani Priyadarshan and she looks amazing in it. The film features a great supporting cast of Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex.Dulquer Salmaan: My Hands Shake While Doing Intimate Scenes.

Varane Avashyamund is scripted by director Anoop Sathyan. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The movie has been slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.