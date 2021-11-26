The shooting of director C.S. Amudhan's untitled film, featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, began with a puja ceremony. The ceremony took place on Thursday. The untitled film is being produced by Kamal Bohra, G. Dhananjayan, B. Pradeep and Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures. Pawan Kalyan’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh to Go on Floors Soon; Power Star Currently Working on Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Interestingly, actor Vijay Antony, whose previous movie 'Kodiyil Oruvan' did reasonably well at the box office, is currently working on two other films titled 'Kolai' & 'Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan' -- both of which are being produced by the same producers. Vikram Vedha Hindi Remake Goes on Floor in UAE; Film to Star Hrithik Roshan as Gangster and Saif Ali Khan as Cop.

Sources say that the film being made by director C.S. Amudhan, who is known for his 'Tamizh Padam' franchise, will be a new age crime thriller. Sources also claim that the team was in talks with a leading actress to play the female lead in the film and that an official announcement regarding this will be made soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).