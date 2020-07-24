Kollywood superstar Vijay Antony celebrates his 45th birthday on July 24, 2020. And what better treat to his fans than an announcement of his next via an intriguing poster. Yep, fans of the actor can rejoice as the sequel to Pichaikkaran is in the making. A new poster of Pichaikkaran 2 is all over the internet which looks bang on. However, the look of the star is not unveiled in the same, keeping fans curious. In the photo, we can see Vijay's back wherein he is looking at the crowd. The lead of Pichaikkaran 2 can be seen at his suited-booted best on the poster. Vijay Antony Birthday: Here’s Looking at the Best Films of This Kollywood Actor!

As soon as the announcement made it to the web, Vijay's fans could not keep calm. Also, the film will simultaneously be made in Telugu as Bitchagadu 2. The poster of the same was also shared. This is surely a piece of great news for the Tamil star's fans as they now have something to look forward to. Indeed, yhe poster looks interesting and makes us curious too. Vijay Antony Agrees for a 25% Reduction in His Remuneration Owing to Coronavirus Crisis.

Check Out Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaran 2 Poster Below:

Pichaikkaran will be helmed by filmmaker Priya Krishnaswamy who in has also made a national award-winning movie titled as Baaram. The Tamil flick will have music by Vijay Antony and cinematography by Theni Eswar and reportedly to make it to the theatres in 2021. The movie will be produced by Vijay Antony Productions. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).