Vijay Antony is known for his works in the Tamil film industry. Before making his debut as an actor, Vijay made his debut in the world of cinema as a music director and that happened in 2005. He is best known for the song “Naaka Mukka” for which he even won the Cannes Golden Lion in 2009. Vijay is the first Indian to win this prestigious award. Vijay holds a degree in sound engineering. Talking about his acting career, Vijay made his Kollywood debut in 2006. Vijay Antony Agrees for a 25% Reduction in His Remuneration Owing to Coronavirus Crisis.

Vijay Antony’s acting debut in Tamil Cinema was with the film Kizhakku Kadalkarai Salai, a cameo appearance, in which he played the role of lecturer. But it was in 2012 when he made acting debut in a lead role with the crime thriller Naan. On the occasion of Vijay’s 45th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best Tamil films.

Salim – This film, directed by NV Nirmal Kumar, was a sequel to Vijay Antony’s debut film Naan. He plays the role of a doctor named Mohammed Salim, who is kind and honest towards his work.

Pichaikkaran – In Sasi’s action thriller, Vijay played the role of a business tycoon named Arul Selvakumar. Sasi and Vijay had earlier worked together in Dishyum for which the latter had composed the film’s music.

Saithan – Vijay is seen as an IT professional undergoing treatment from a psychiatrist. The composer-turned-actor’s choice of films have always been refreshing and so was Saithan, an engaging narrative that had elements of hallucination, illusion and crime.

Yaman – Vijay plays the role of a father (Arivudai Nambi) and a son (Tamilarasan) in this political thriller, directed by Jeeva Shankar. It was the first time in his career that he played a dual role.

So these are some of the best films of Vijay Antony. Fans are might impressed with this multi-talented star of Tamil Cinema. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects in the future!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).