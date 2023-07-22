Kolai is a murder mystery starring Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Radikaa Sarathkumar in the leading roles. The Tamil film directed by Balaji Kumar released in theatres on July 21 and it has opened to positive response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Kolai’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Kolai has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Kolai: Meenakshi Chaudhary Plays Leila in Vijay Antony-Starrer Investigative Thriller.

Kolai full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Kolai Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Kolai 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Kolai Tamilrockers, Kolai Tamilrockers HD Download, Kolai Movie Download Pagalworld, Kolai Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kolai Movie Download Openload, Kolai Movie Download Tamilrockers, Kolai Movie Download Movierulz, Kolai Movie Download 720p, Kolai Full Movie Download 480p, Kolai Full Movie Download bolly4u, Kolai Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kolai Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Kolai, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Bawaal, Barbie, Oppenheimer among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).