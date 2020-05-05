Vijay Antony Agrees for a 25% Reduction in His Remuneration Owing to Coronavirus Crisis

Vijay Antony (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on the economy as well. There are several who lost their jobs, businesses have been affected, and many filmmakers and producers have also suffered crunch as the films that were ready to be released had to be pushed back and shootings had to be stalled. Several cine bodies have set up COVID-19 relief funds to help the daily wage workers who have been impacted the most. Vijay Antony has also come forward to help the producers of his upcoming three flicks. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Ayan Mukherjee To Take Pay Cuts To Make Brahmastra Viable?

Like other film industries, even Kollywood was affected due to coronavirus lockdown. Vijay Antony has three projects in his kitty - Tamizharasan, Agni Siragugal and Khaki – these projects were various stages of completion. Considering the loss that the producers of these respective films will have to incur, Vijay Antony came forward to support the producers by taking a pay cut of 25% from his salary for these three films.

The Complete Statement

Vijay Antony has step forward to help his producers.. he has offered 25% reduction in his salary for his upcoming 3 films..#AgniSiragugal#Tamizharasan#Khaki Good gesture 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JfAGPopnZi — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 5, 2020

“It is very kind of Vijay to accept salary reduction considering the situation we are in. By doing this, Vijay has become a good example of being a producer’s actor and we wish all success in his future films. We request other actors and technicians, too, to come forward and take a similar decision,” said producer T Siva, who is bankrolling Agni Siragugal. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.