Actor Vijay Devarakonda has no dearth of admirers who are vying for his attention on an hourly basis. However, his complete attention is focused on the new member of his family- Storm Devrakonda. And before your imagination runs away with you, Storm is the Arjun Reddy actor's new pet, a cute Husky. The actor took to Instagram to announce the new addition to the Devarakonda family and the pup is adorable AF! Vijay Devarakonda Birthday Special: Flamboyant, Debonair and Dandy, This Rowdy Boy Is a Fashion Hoot!.

It is snow-white in colour but his baby blues have our heart, soul and complete attention. Sorry Vijay.. for once, you are not the highlight here. Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Crush On Dear Comrade Star Vijay Devarakonda is 'One-Sided'.

Check Out Vijay's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Introducing Storm Deverakonda ❤️ A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Jul 6, 2020 at 6:44am PDT

The actor has also created a separate Instagram page for his adorable Husky. While Vijay has been revelling in the attention of his pet pup, Bollywood's very own Alia Bhatt also welcomed a female member into her fold recently- a black kitten named Juniper. The proud cat mama also boasted that her feline can take selfies as well. Well, we still can't get over gushing about both Juniper and Storm now... can we?

