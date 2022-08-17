Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday were recently seen in an episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 and it is not only the netizens but Bollywood actresses have also been in awe of Vijay. In the episode, Ananya too confessed having a crush on the Telugu superstar. Vijay and Ananya will soon be seen in upcoming movie Liger for which they have been making appearances together to promote the film. As a part of the cross medium promotions, DID Super Moms will witness a fun filled episode as Vijay and Ananya will be seen gracing the sets of the show. DID Super Moms: Remo D’Souza Recalls Giving Punishment to Wifey Lizelle by Making Her Stand Outside the Class.

The two actors recently shot for the episode scheduled to air this weekend and they not only were surprised to see the deft of talent the participants have but also shook a leg on peppy beats of Bollywood numbers. Vijay was seen dancing with the participants too and one of the contestants, Riddhi Tiwari also gave tips to Vijay on how to wear a saree. This sequence is sure to leave the audience in splits! DID Super Moms Judges Blown Away by Six-Month Pregnant Mother’s Performance.

How excited are you to watch Ananya and Vijay grace the sets of DID Super Moms? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for interesting updates on your favourite television shows.

