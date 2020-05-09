Vijay Devarakonda Birthday Special: Flamboyant, Debonair and Dandy, This Rowdy Boy Is a Fashion Hoot!

Vijay Devarakonda Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A heartthrob with acting chops, fashion game and an off-screen affability to boot, Vijay Devarakonda endears like no other Telugu actor does! Vijay Devarakonda rose to fame with films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati and Geetha Govindam. Vijay's on-screen demeanour is accentuated by a boyish charm and a style game that reflects well into his off-duty vibe. The actor turns 31 today. With his fashion stylists Shravya Varma and Harmann Kaur helming his carefully curated vibe, VD has firmly planted himself on the tricky grounds with umpteen experimentations. Bold prints and monotones, anti-fits and ethnic ensembles coupled with neo bespoke designs all find a modest spot in his fashion repertoire. In 2018, Vijay Devarakonda launched his signature clothing label called ‘Rowdy Wear’ for the contemporary fashion-aware man featuring casual T-shirts, slouchy athleisure to checkered lungis. As he turns a year older, his fashion fervour is worth a reckon for the millennials.

Vijay often called Rowdy by his friends and family for his devil-may-care attitude channels that IDGAF aplomb. Ahead, we have briefed a fashion capsule of his noteworthy style moments, some old and some being recent but all underlining his debonair sense. Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Crush On Dear Comrade Star Vijay Devarakonda is 'One-Sided'.

The promotions of World Famous Lover saw Vijay notch up the formal dressing with powerful black separates from Kunal Rawal featuring cropped pants, shirt with jacquard detailing on the sleeves and a longline coat. A beanie, messy hair and signature beard rounded out his look.

Vijay enchanted in a purple monotone double-breasted suit by designer Osman Abdul Razak. A pair of black embroidered loafers, spiffed up hair and bushy beard completed his vibe.

For the opening of his film, Vijay donned a knotwork deconstructed set by Kunal Rawal. A pair of plain leather sandals by Gucci, a wristwatch, messy hair and beard completed his ethnic vibe.

A grey suit from Karrtik D was teamed with a white tee and sneakers coupled with a headband for that casual on the fleek vibe. Messy hair and signature beard completed his look.

The suit that had everyone staring wide-eyed, Vijay flaunted an all-pink suit by Raamz. Messy long hair with a Pablo Escobar-esque moustache sealed the deal. Ananya Panday to Romance Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter?

A black and ivory ensemble from Raamz was teamed with embroidered loafers, spiffy hair and bearded look.

Getting into the street style dandy mood for his brand Rowdy, Vijay's all-black style featuring a long line tee, jacket and cropped pants are a wardrobe must-have for the fashion-conscious millennials.

Swapping the black jacket for a bolder orange, Vijay's cool boy vibe is infectious and how!

A three-piece ensemble by Osman Abdul Razak was teamed with shoes, long hair and a signature beard game.

Giving the anti-fit silhouette a worthy tap with an Antar Agni ensemble, Vijay shined through with a clean hairdo and beard. World Famous Lover New Poster: Vijay Deverakonda's 'No Abs, No Worry' Look is Unusually Hot.

Redefining dapper, notching it to dandy and underlining the whole vibe with distinction, Vijay Deverakonda is a hoot and how! Here's wishing the actor a fabulous birthday and umpteen fashion fabulosity for the future.