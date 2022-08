Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his crush on Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar. He is making an appearance along with Ananya Pandey on a dance reality show for the promotion of his film. He says: "I am a huge fan of Urmila ma'am as well as Bhagyashree ma'am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I had a crush on Urmila ma'am and Bhagyashree ma'am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit." Boycott Liger Movie Trends on Twitter; Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Film Faces Netizens’ Ire.

Both Urmila and Bhagyashree are seen in the panel of judges with Remo D'Souza on the show. Vijay also reveals that he is a huge fan of Remo and he admires his choreography in the song Badtameez Dil from the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. "I am an immense fan of Remo Sir's work too, especially for his choreography in 'Badtameez Dil'. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like, I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song," adds the Telugu superstar. Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Boss Lady As She Looks Kickass in Grey Pantsuit for Liger Promotions (View Pics).

The actor is busy promoting his film Liger and the movie is also making headlines because of the boycott hashtag trending on social media. DID Super Moms airs on Zee TV.

