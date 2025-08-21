Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Thursday announced that his long- awaited socio-fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta, will certainly hit screens in the summer of 2026. ‘Vishwambhara’: Chiranjeevi’s First Look Revealed! Megastar Ready To Confront Evil in Mallidi Vassishta’s Fantasy Drama (View Poster).

In a video clip released by the film's makers on a day before the Telugu star was to celebrate his birthday, Chiranjeevi said that a lot of people had doubts about why the film was getting delayed.

Chiranjeevi Shares Update on Film’s Delay

CHIRANJEEVI'S ADVANCE BIRTHDAY GIFT: 'VISHWAMBHARA' GLIMPSE DROPS TODAY – SUMMER 2026 RELEASE… Ahead of #Chiranjeevi's birthday tomorrow [22 Aug], the megastar has shared a special video message, unveiling exciting updates about his much-awaited film #Vishwambhara – including a… pic.twitter.com/xBbZCEd4cu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2025

Seeking to answer this question, Chiranjeevi said, "The entire second half of this film is dependent on VFX and graphics. The efforts being put in by the makers to ensure that the best quality output is presented to audiences is the prime reason for the delay."

Stating that Vishwambhara was a wonderful story like the Chandamama, the Mega star said it would appeal to children and to the child in every grown up individual.

The actor, who said that the makers had planned to release a glimpse later on Thursday, said that the film would hit screens in the summer of 2026 as children loved the season of summer.

For those unaware, Vishwambhara is the dream project of director Vassishta, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his debut film 'Bimbisara', which was also known for its strong visual effects.

Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actress Ashika Ranganath in a pivotal role, alongside Kunal Kapoor.

Chota K Naidu has cranked the camera for this film, while the world of Vishwambhara has been intricately crafted by production designer AS Prakash.

Backed by the renowned UV Creations, the film has been mounted on a grand scale, with no compromise on quality or creativity. The producers are reportedly sparing no expense to ensure Vassishta's vision is fully realized.

The film presents a grand canvas blending mythology, emotion, and cinematic spectacle. The film, which boasts a stellar technical crew, has been written and directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner.

