Singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada has issued a sharp response to Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi after the veteran actor dismissed the existence of a systemic "casting couch" culture in the industry. Speaking at a success event for his latest film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, on January 25, 2026, Chiranjeevi suggested that sexual harassment is often a result of an individual’s lack of professional boundaries, sparking immediate backlash from women's rights advocates. Chiranjeevi Fan Dies of Suspected Heart Attack While Watching ‘Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu’ in Hyderabad Theatre.

What did Chiranjeevi Say?

During the Hyderabad event, the "Megastar" addressed long-standing allegations of exploitation in Tollywood by framing them as issues of personal conduct rather than systemic failure.

"There is no casting couch culture as such; it depends on the individual," Chiranjeevi stated. "If you are strict and sincere, no one would take advantage of you."

He further claimed that those who report "bitter experiences" likely contributed to the situation through their own "fault" or insecurity. To support his point, he cited his daughter, Sushmita Konidela, and the daughters of producer Ashwini Dutt as examples of women who have succeeded without facing such issues by remaining professional.

Chinmayi Sripada Says 'Casting Couch is Rampant'

Chinmayi Sripada, a prominent voice in the Indian #MeToo movement, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to challenge the actor’s logic. She argued that the industry is far from a "mirror" and is instead rife with power imbalances.

"Casting couch is rampant, women are refused roles if they don't offer 'full commitment' — a word that means completely different in the film industry," Sripada wrote. "I didn't get molested by Vairamuthu because I was asking for it... Men believing they are OWED sex in return for giving work are the problem."

Chinmayi Sripada on Chiranjeevi’s Casting Couch Comment – View Post

Casting couch is rampant, women are refused roles if they don’t offer ‘full commitment’ - a word that means completely different in the film industry. If you come from an English educated background and believe ‘commitment’ means ‘professionalism’, showing up to work and being… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 26, 2026

She further noted that while legendary actors like Chiranjeevi may have worked in a circle of mutual respect among peers, their experience does not reflect the reality for newcomers who are often demanded sexual favors under the guise of "professionalism."

A Growing Divide in Tollywood

Chiranjeevi’s remarks have highlighted a significant divide within the Telugu film industry. While he characterised the industry as a "mirror" that reflects one's own character, several high-profile actresses have previously shared different accounts:

Nayanthara has gone on record stating she was asked for "favours" in exchange for a role, which she declined. Anushka Shetty acknowledged the reality of the casting couch in Telugu cinema, though she noted her own direct nature helped her avoid it. In 2018, Sri Reddy led a high-profile protest against sexual exploitation, which eventually led to the formation of a high-level committee to study workplace harassment. ‘Getting Groped Is My Fault’: Singer Chinmayi Sripada Confronts Troll for Bringing Up Sexual Abuse Incident Amid Social Media Debate Over Mangalsutra (View Posts).

The Committee Report

The controversy comes as the Telugu film industry awaits the publication of a report titled 'Sexual Harassment and Gender Discrimination in the Telugu Film and Television Industries.' Despite the committee conducting over 20 meetings with stakeholders following the 2018 protests, the legal framework to address these issues remains largely unapplied. For activists like Sripada, the denial of a systemic problem by the industry’s most influential figures represents a step backwards in the fight for safer working conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Chinmayi Sripada). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).