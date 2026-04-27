‘Amsham’ No.4 on Global Viral Charts With 4.2 Million Views: Watch Aksomaniac’s Malayalam Song Inspired by ‘Manmadhan’ and 'Njan Gandharvan’

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Aksomaniac’s Malayalam track "Amsham" has achieved a defining moment for regional Indian music by surging to No.4 on the Global Viral Charts. This represents a rare and significant breakthrough for a non-English, Indian-language song on the world stage, highlighting a larger shift in global listening patterns where regional Indian music is increasingly finding mainstream international audiences. ‘L366’ Is ‘Athimanoharam’: Mohanalal Unveils Title and FIRST Look Poster of His Next With Tharun Moorthy on Vishu 2026 (View Post).

Alongside its global success, "Amsham" is making a strong impact closer to home and across key markets. It is currently ranking at #4 on Viral Songs India, #70 on Top Songs India, and has broken into the Top 10 in the UAE at #4. Adding to this momentum, the official music video has crossed 4.2 million views within just three weeks of release, reflecting not just a wide reach but strong repeat engagement from listeners worldwide.

Watch Music Video of ‘Amsham’ by Aksomaniac:

About Aksomaniac’s 'Amsham'

Released via Def Jam Recordings India in collaboration with Real Thing Records (RTR), the track stands out for its deeply rooted cultural narrative paired with a globally accessible sound. Drawing from the myth of Manmadhan and inspired by the cult Malayalam film Njan Gandharvan, "Amsham" explores themes of love, longing, and transience through a seamless blend of R&B, hip hop, and classical influences.

Aksomaniac, Bhumi, MHR React to Success of 'Amsham'

Speaking about the global response, Aksomaniac said in a statement, “I never expected a song with two distinct sections like "Amsham" to travel the way it has. What started as a playful jab at my partner has found its own place in people’s lives across the world. It’s only strengthened my trust in my process and in the people I create with.”

Bhumi adds, “"Amsham" came from a very quiet, personal space for me. It’s rooted in both Tamil and Malayalam, in a way that felt instinctive rather than deliberate. I think that honesty is what’s making it resonate, even beyond where it comes from.”

MHR shares, “This moment goes beyond just charts. It’s about representation. Regional Indian music is stepping into global spaces in a big way, and "Amsham" is part of that shift.”

Featuring Bhumi, MHR, and Circle Tone, the track is being recognised as a standout example of how regional music is breaking linguistic barriers and entering global pop culture conversations. Its success underscores the growing global appetite for authentic, story-led music from India’s diverse cultural landscape. ‘Jailer 2’: THIS Telugu Superstar in Talks To Replace Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Action Drama?.

With RTR, a music-led initiative by The Coca-Cola Company and Def Jam Recordings India, backing such projects, the movement of regional sounds onto the global stage is only accelerating.

As "Amsham" continues to climb the charts, it stands as a major milestone for Malayalam music and a powerful indicator of where Indian independent music is headed globally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Aksomaniac). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).