Wedding bells are officially ringing for Nupur Sanon and popular playback singer Stebin Ben. New details have now emerged about their much-awaited wedding, clearing the air around earlier speculation about the dates. Singer Stebin Ben and Actress Nupur Sanon Reportedly Set To Tie the Knot in Udaipur in January 2026; Wedding To Be an Intimate Yet Star-Studded – Reports.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben Lock Wedding Date

According to sources close to the couple, Nupur and Stebin have finalised January 11, 2026, as their wedding day. The celebrations will span three days, from January 9 to January 11, and will take place in Udaipur, known for its elegant and intimate wedding settings. Clarifying earlier reports, a source told HT, “The dates being reported earlier were not accurate. The families have finalised January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days.”

Private Udaipur Wedding

The wedding ceremony is expected to be a strictly private affair, attended only by close family members and longtime friends. Explaining the couple’s decision, the source added, “Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering,” while confirming that security will be tight throughout the festivities. While the Udaipur wedding will remain low-key, the couple plans to celebrate with industry friends at a separate reception in Mumbai on January 13. “The Mumbai reception is when colleagues and friends from the industry will join in to celebrate the couple,” the source confirmed. What To Wear in Greece: Kriti Sanon and Sister Nupur Flaunt Chic Vacay Style, Crew Actress' Friendship Day Photo Dump Celebrates Love, Companionship and Sisterhood.

Stebin Ben Opens Up on His Close Bond With Nupur Sanon

Nupur, who is also the sister of Kriti Sanon, has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight. Stebin Ben, too, has maintained a quiet approach to his relationship. In an earlier interview, the singer had shared, “Nupur and I have an amazing equation. We’re very close… I don’t think I’ve that kind of bond with anyone else.”

