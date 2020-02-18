Swades Actress Kishori Ballal Dies, Ashutosh Gowariker Shares Condolence On Twitter

Kishori Ballal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Kannada actress Kishori Ballal has passed away in Bengaluru. The actress has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the film, Swades. The director of the film, Ashutosh Gowariker, confirmed the news of her passing on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!"

Kishor Ballal was suffering from age-related ailments which resulted in her death, as per reports. She breathed her last on February 18, 2020. May her soul rest in peace.

Check Out Ashutosh Gowariker's Tweet Here:

The actress has featured in over 75 movies in supporting roles. Kahi, Aasra, Naani, Ring Road, Carry on Maratha, Aakramana, Galaate, Aiyaa, Kempe Gowda, Akka Thangi and Sparsha are some of her acting credits. She also worked with Deepika Padukone in the film Lafangey Parindey.