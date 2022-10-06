Garba season is finally here, and so are several singers and artists releasing their uniquenavratrisongs. While most songs are foot-tapping numbers to hear, watching them has also become a visual treat thanks to the talented dancers who specialize in Garba. Thangaat Garba is one institute that has had a vision since day 1 of not only helping students ace the dance form but also make it popular by getting celebrities dance to it with them!

Co-founder Parth Patel talks about their recent collaboration saying how much fun it has been. “Dance is not just physical movements but also the language of the soul. Once that is flowing out of you fluently, the whole world sees it. Getting celebrities dance with us on our steps is only one of the manifestations of our love for Garba. This folk dance is so much more than simply a few claps, it is a devotion towards Goddess as well as the art.” Tamil Filmmaker Vetrimaaran Claims Raja Raja Cholan Wasn't a Hindu King, Kamal Haasan Backs Him, Says There Was No Hindu Religion in Chola Times.

Amit Trivedi's New Navratri anthem ‘Dhol’ also has Thangaat as part of it. Both Parth Patel and Ankit Upadhyaya were shortlisted as part of the dance troupe and were able to deliver a performance with one of the best music makers in the country. Not just that, Thangaat Garba has also done a collaboration with Pratik Gandhi for web series The Great Indian Murder on Hotstar. The Garba duo also choreographed a dance video for Himali Naik Vyas's single 'Chunari' by Sur Sagar Music that has become quite popular over the internet, as well as Bhoomi Trivedi's Ta-Thaiyaa Raas Garba. Back in 2021, their collaboration went successful with Naitik Nagda & DJ Rink.

Thangaat Garba’s Collaboration Reels with well-known Gujarati influencer Viraj Ghelani has also been very well received. Don’t be surprised if you explore section of Instagram shows a Thangaat video for you each day! Be it shaking a leg on Dholida from GangubaiKathiyawadi, doing some fun moves on Nach Punjaban from Jugg Jug Jeeyo or dancing on the trending reel of the song O Meri Laila, Ankit and Parth have had a blast shooting with Viraj. “I think he’s so full of energy and so naturally funny, the videos with him get an energy of their own. Viraj is uber talented and we’ve had more blast working with him behind-the-scenes as much as what you saw on-screen,” says Ankit Upadhyaya.

Another popular influencer Sonal Devraj (@bhaiyajiismile) has also collaborated with Thangaat Garba. Not just for some killer Garba moves for reels but more recently –Thangaat was a part of her collaborating with Madhuri Dixit for Amazon Prime Music video promotion of the amazing Garba number Boom Padi Song from Majama Movie. Dussehra 2022 Rally: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Swipe at Eknath Shinde, Says ‘This Year’s Ravana Is Different, Became ’Katappa’ To Betray Shiv Sena’.

The most recently released video with Falguni Pathak is her Non-Stop Garba video that lasts for more than an hour with a dozen songs. Collaborating with her is like a dream come true for them. As assistant choreographers, they worked very hard to set the right steps and get the aesthetic right for her popular numbers that she sings during Navratri in Mumbai. Parth Patel says, “It is nothing but an honour to be able to share a platform with Falguni Pathak. Be it on stage winning prizes or choreographing and planning a video with her. I am thankful Thangaat Garba has come such a long way.”

Apart from these, Thangaat Garba has collaborated for music videos withrenowned ActressVaibhavi Upadhyaya who was starred in Chappak& Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2, Instagram influencer Nitanshi Goel, Sonali Bhadauria and Gujarati fame Anjali Barot.

https://www.instagram.com/thangaatgarba