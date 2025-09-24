Navratri 2025, which started from September 22 and will continue till October 2, is one of the significant festivals in India. Devotees eagerly wait for the fall season as it officially marks the beginning of festival time in the country. Sharad Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga, and apart from the worshipping rituals, garba and dandiya nights are the highlight during the nine nights. Each year, the events across the country attract festive enthusiasts to perform the folk dance forms. Navratri nights are incomplete without singer Falguni Pathak, affectionately referred to as the ‘Dandiya Queen’ or ‘Garba Queen.’ The electric atmosphere of these festivities brightens the spirit of Navratri. The audience is fully immersed in the celebration, matching the vibe that Falguni Pathak’s Navratri songs carry. In Mumbai, there has been a change of venue for the Navratri festival with the singer. So, where is Falguni Pathak performing this year? Below, take a look at the ‘Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav’ venue details, dates, timings and more to celebrate the Hindu festival. Navratri 2025 Colours' List and Full Table: Date-Wise 9 Colors To Wear Accordingly on Nine Days of Sharad Navaratri Festival.

Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 Dates in Mumbai, Timings and Venue

Falguni Pathak has been the heartbeat of dandiya nights for decades, pulling in fans who crave her high-energy performances. For Navratri 2025, she is back with Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The event starts from September 24, the third day of the Navratri festival and will continue till October 1. The timing for each day starts from 08:00 PM. The Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav tickets are priced at INR 1899 onwards. Individuals can book the tickets on the BookMyShow app or by directly visiting the official website.

Falguni Pathak's Navratri 2025 Garba Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambadnya Falguni Pathak (@falgunipathak12)

Falguni Pathak’s voice, her onscreen presence, dimpled smile and groovy music are hard to ignore. From ruling the Indiepop scene in the 1990s and 2000s and more, she continues to be relevant, inspirational and an icon among her followers. Navratri celebration is incomplete without festive revellers grooving to her garba songs, and this year will be no different.

