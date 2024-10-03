Navratri 2025, the vibrant festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is set to begin on Sunday, September 22. Navratri, one of India's most lively celebrations that comes just weeks after Ganesh Chaturthi every year, literally means 'nine nights'. The Shardiya Navratri is in honour of Durga Maa and the celebration begins with a grand puja to the goddess. This is followed by dance to traditional music while dressed in vibrant ethnic outfits, honouring the triumph of good over evil. The festivities of Navratri include the traditional dance forms of Garba and Dandiya, primarily practised in Gujarat but also enjoyed in other parts of the country. Sharad Navratri 2025: Importance of Garba and Dandiya Nights During Navratri Celebrations in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Over the years, Bollywood has also strived to capture the essence of Navratri on the big screen. As this year's Garba and Dandiya time is here, we thought it would be a good idea to curate a list of popular Bollywood songs that you can dance to and listen to on Navratri 2025. From Deepika Padukone's "Nagada Sang Dhol" to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's "Dholi Taro", we have prepared a special list of Bollywood songs that will let you kick off Navratri festivities with a bang!

1. ‘Dholi Taaro’ From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' - Watch Video:

This iconic track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. Sung by Vinod Rathod and Kavita Krishnamurthy, no Navratri celebration is complete without dancing to the upbeat tunes of this song.

2. ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ From 'Raees' - Watch Video:

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, "Udi Udi Jaye" from the film Raees is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sargathiya."Udi Udi Jaye" is sure to amplify your spirit for Dandiya Nights!

3. ‘Dholida’ From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - Watch Video:

"Dholida" from Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt, is a powerful track that gives a signature touch of Bollywood to traditional Gujarati folk music. The song has become quite popular among fans during the Navratri season, thanks to the vocals of Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada.

4. ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ From 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' - Watch Video:

Probably the most played Bollywood song during the Navratri season, Deepika Padukone oozes grace in this track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Deepika Padukone's energy and captivating dance moves in "Nagada Sang Dhol" do complete justice to Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerising vocals. It is the perfect track for playing Dandiya.

5. ‘Chogada’ From 'Loveyatri' - Watch Video:

Featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, "Chogada" from Loveyatri is a perfect song to pick in case you wish to showcase your Garba moves. This peppy dance track is sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur.

6. ‘Kamariya’ From 'Mitron' - Watch Video:

This energetic song from the film Mitron has a whole different vibe. DJ Chetas and Lijo George casually created one of the best Navratri songs in Bollywood with the help of Darshan Raval, who sings it. Not to forget, Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra's dance moves also play an important factor in making the track a fan favourite.

7. ‘Shubhaarambh’ From Kai Po Che' - Watch Video:

As the name suggests, this song, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri, is perfect to kick off Navratri festivities. With Amit Trivedi's composition and powerful vocals of Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar, "Shubhaarambh" is a must on your Navratri jukebox.

8. ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ From 'Lagaan' - Watch Video:

"Radha Kaise Na Jale" from Lagaan, featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, showcases the cute antics between Lord Krishna and Radha woven into dance. Sung by Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle, the music for this classic track is composed by AR Rahman. Another must-have song in your Navratri playlist!

9. ‘Odhani’ From 'Made In China' - Watch Video:

This song from Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's film Made In China is sung by Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval and composed by Sachin-Jigar. This catchy track is a Hindi version of the popular Gujarati song "Ke Odhni Odhu Odhu Ne", adding a modern touch and a signature flavour of Bollywood. ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ Song ‘Mere Mehboob’: Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao Turn Up the Heat With Their Sensual Chemistry in This Trippy Track! (Watch Video).

The list of Navratri and Dandiya songs from Bollywood could go on, but we made sure to be selective and choose the best ones for you, so you don't have to worry about it and enjoy the festival. Add these songs to your Navratri playlist and immerse yourself in the festive celebrations in the coming days. Happy Navratri!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2024 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).