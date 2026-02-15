New York, February 15: The 2026 Austin Marathon is set to draw over 20,000 runners to the city’s streets on Sunday, February 15, for one of Texas’ largest annual sporting events. The race, which includes a full marathon, half-marathon, and a 5K, will begin at 7:00 AM at the intersection of Congress Avenue and 2nd Street. With participants arriving from all 50 states and over 35 countries, city officials have implemented a comprehensive security and traffic plan to manage the influx of athletes and spectators.

The event serves as a major economic driver for Central Texas, generating millions of dollars for the local economy while benefiting dozens of non-profit organizations through its "Austin Marathon Give" program. For residents not participating in the race, the day requires significant planning due to a course that winds through iconic neighborhoods, including South Congress, Hyde Park, and the UT Austin campus. Public transportation and vehicular traffic will be heavily restricted throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Austin Marathon 2026: Race Day Schedule and Course Details

The marathon and half-marathon both kick off at 7:00 AM, while the 5K follows shortly after at 7:45 AM. Runners will head south toward the historic "SoCo" district before looping back north toward the State Capitol.

The finish line is located near the intersection of 9th Street and Congress Avenue, where a post-race festival will be held. Spectators are encouraged to gather at designated "cheer points" along the route to support athletes, particularly at the "Biergarten" near mile 19 and the uphill stretches on Enfield Road.

Extensive Road Closures and Traffic Impact

To ensure runner safety, the Austin Police Department will begin closing streets as early as 3:00 AM on Sunday. Most major thoroughfares involved in the course will remain closed until approximately 3:00 PM. Key closures include:

Congress Avenue: Closed from 11th Street down to Cesar Chavez for the start/finish areas.

Closed from 11th Street down to Cesar Chavez for the start/finish areas. South Congress (SoCo): Limited crossings between Oltorf and Live Oak.

Limited crossings between Oltorf and Live Oak. MoPac Service Roads: Expected delays near the Enfield and Lake Austin Boulevard exits.

Expected delays near the Enfield and Lake Austin Boulevard exits. Cesar Chavez Street: East and westbound traffic will be restricted near the downtown core.

Commuters are advised to use Interstate 35 and MoPac (Loop 1) for north-south travel, though they should expect heavy congestion at exit ramps leading toward the downtown area.

Public Transportation Adjustments

Capital Metro has announced that several bus routes will be detoured or suspended during the race hours. Residents who rely on public transit are urged to check the CapMetro app for real-time updates and alternative route planning.

Ride-share services like Uber and Lyft will have designated pick-up and drop-off zones located a few blocks away from the start/finish line to prevent gridlock near the runner staging areas.

Health and Safety Preparations

Organizers have placed aid stations approximately every two miles along the course, staffed by medical volunteers and stocked with water and electrolytes. Given Austin's unpredictable February weather, runners are reminded to dress in layers and stay hydrated.

The Austin Marathon also adheres to a strict "no-bag" policy for spectators near the finish line festival area, and all participants must pass through security screening before entering the starting corrals.

