BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Price, Specifications and Features
BMW Group India has launched the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro at INR 74.50 million. Locally produced in Chennai, the petrol SUV features a 258bhp engine, 48V mild-hybrid tech, and a 14.9-inch Curved Display. The model offers enhanced dimensions, blacked-out M Sport aesthetics, and advanced driver assistance systems.
Mumbai, February 16: BMW Group India has officially expanded its luxury SUV portfolio with the launch of the all-new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Locally manufactured at the company’s facility in Chennai, the new petrol variant is priced at INR 74.50 million (ex-showroom). This addition joins the existing xDrive20 petrol and xDrive20d diesel models to offer a more performance-oriented choice for Indian consumers.
The new model represents a significant update in terms of dimensions and aesthetics. Measuring 4,755mm in length with a 2,865mm wheelbase, BMW claims this iteration is the longest in its segment. The vehicle also features an increased width of 1,920mm, contributing to a more assertive road presence. 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Spotted Testing with Larger Screen and 6-Speed Manual Transmission.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Design and Exterior Enhancements
The X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is distinguished by a comprehensive blacked-out exterior theme. Key design elements include a black kidney grille featuring 'Iconic Glow' illumination and M Lights Shadowline treatment. The sporty aesthetic is further emphasised by high-gloss black roof rails, a rear diffuser, and larger air intakes as part of the M Aerodynamic package.
Standard equipment for this variant includes 20-inch M alloy wheels and red M Sport brakes. For visibility, BMW has fitted adaptive LED headlights equipped with high-beam assistant and cornering functions. Customers can choose from several metallic paint finishes, including the new Brooklyn Grey and Dune Grey options.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Digital Integration and Interior Comfort
The cabin is centred around the BMW Curved Display, which integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The system operates on the latest BMW Operating System 9, featuring iDrive and 'QuickSelect' for streamlined navigation. Premium touches include a Sensatec-wrapped dashboard, a BMW Interaction Bar, and a panoramic glass sunroof.
For passenger comfort, the vehicle offers ventilated front sports seats and a Harman Kardon 15-speaker, 750W surround sound system. Advanced tech features such as a head-up display, the Travel & Comfort system, and BMW Digital Key Plus—allowing smartphone-based access for up to 18 users—are included as standard.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Performance and Safety Specifications
Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The powertrain delivers 258bhp and 400Nm of torque, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100kmph in 6.3 seconds. Power is managed via an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Nissan Gravite Compact MPV Set for India Launch on February 17; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.
Safety and handling are supported by Adaptive Suspension with electronically controlled dampers and Driving Assistant Plus. This suite includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Keep Assist. Additionally, the Parking Assistant Plus package provides a surround-view camera system and a drive recorder to assist in urban environments.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).