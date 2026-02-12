Mumbai, February 12: BMW has announced a large-scale global recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles due to a potential fire risk linked to a defect in the engine cooling system. The recall impacts several popular models manufactured between 2017 and 2022, including the 3 Series, 5 Series, X3, and X5. The issue centers on a coolant pump plug connection that may develop a leak over time, potentially leading to electrical short circuits and, in rare cases, overheating or smoldering.

What Is the Problem?

According to technical assessments, coolant fluid can seep into the water pump’s electrical connector. If moisture accumulates, it may trigger a short circuit that could result in thermal damage. Although BMW has stated that the likelihood of a fire while driving remains low, the defect poses a risk even when the vehicle is parked and the engine is switched off. MG Majestor To Launch in India on February 12; Here's What to Expect.

Which BMW Models Are Affected?

The recall primarily covers:

• BMW 3 Series (select variants)

• BMW 5 Series (select variants)

• BMW X3 SUV

• BMW X5 SUV

Most affected vehicles are located in Europe and North America, though other global markets may also be included depending on production batches. Aprilia RS 457 Price, Specifications and Features.

What Should BMW Owners Do?

BMW will notify affected customers directly via mail or official communication channels. Owners are advised to:

• Check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the official BMW website.

• Schedule a free inspection at an authorized BMW service center.

• Follow any regional safety advisories, such as parking outdoors until repairs are completed.

Technicians will inspect the coolant pump and plug connection and replace components free of charge if moisture or damage is found.

Impact on BMW and Next Steps

While large-scale vehicle recalls can be costly, industry analysts suggest that BMW’s proactive action may help protect its long-term brand reputation. The company has confirmed that no injuries or confirmed accidents have been directly linked to this defect so far.

Repair work is expected to be rolled out in phases over the next several months as replacement parts are distributed to dealerships worldwide.

For the latest updates on the BMW recall, vehicle owners should regularly check official manufacturer communications and national transport safety databases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

