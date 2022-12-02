Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most celebrated artists on television today. He has now ventured into the music video space and is seen opposite Aamna Sharif in a song titled "Aabaad". which has released some time back. In an exclusive conversation with LatestLY, Dheeraj spoke about his experience shooting for the music video. Dheeraj Dhoopar, Aamna Sharif's Romantic Track 'Aabaad' Teaser out Now.

He shared, “'Aabaad' is a song that was shot beautifully in the city of Udaipur. The song is all about love and heartbreak and has released today (December 2, 2022). It was a great experience working with the team of directors. The moment I heard the lyrics of the song, something in me ignited and I decided at that very moment to be a part of it." Dheeraj Dhoopar and Wife Vinny Arora Share First Pics of Their Newborn Baby Boy!

"Prateek Gandhi is an amazing singer and you can literally feel the song as he has sung it beautifully. This was also the first time that Aamna Sharif and I shot together and that too was a fabulous experience. She is a hardworking beautiful soul. I'm sure people are going to love the song as much as they will love our chemistry on screen.” Well said Dheeraj!

Take a look at te song:

