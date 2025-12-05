The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 was filled with high drama and emotions as contestant Malti Chahar was evicted just a few days ahead of the grand finale. Her mid-week exit came as a shock to both fans and housemates, given her strong journey inside the house. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shilpa Shirodkar Calls Pranit More ‘The Most Genuine Contestant’, Urges Fans To Vote for Him (View Post)

Red Smoke Seals Malti Chahar’s Fate

The elimination task had a dramatic twist this week. Bigg Boss asked the unsafe contestants to take part in a challenge that determined their fate. Each housemate had to write their name on a card and drop it into a kadhai burner, the colour of the smoke that followed revealed their result. While Gaurav Khanna was already safe as the first confirmed finalist, others waited nervously for their results. When Malti’s card was dropped, red smoke filled the air, sealing her fate and marking her elimination.

Malti Chahar Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 19’ – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Malti Chahar Refuses To Hug Pranit More

The atmosphere inside the house turned emotional as Malti hugged most contestants goodbye. However, tension sparked when she refused to hug Pranit More, following a heated argument earlier in the day. Despite Pranit’s repeated apologies and encouragement from housemates Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna to make peace, Malti chose to walk away without forgiving him. After her exit, an emotional Pranit broke down in tears, expressing regret for their unresolved fight. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale: Date, Time and Where To Watch Salman Khan Show's Finale Episode – Top 5 Contestants Revealed After Mid-Week Eviction.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 19'

With Malti’s departure, Bigg Boss 19 now has its final five contestants Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More all set to battle it out for the coveted trophy. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM on December 7, promising an electrifying conclusion to a season packed with twists, emotions and unforgettable moments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar Reality). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2025 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).