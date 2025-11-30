Colors TV’s ongoing drama Mannat - Har Khushi Paane Ki, starring Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan, came to a sudden standstill after the lead actress fainted while filming. The unexpected health scare has left the team concerned, prompting an immediate pause in the shoot schedule. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh Aka Sai's Slap to Virat Chavan for Questioning Her Character Gets Lauded by Netizens (View Tweets)

Ayesha Singh Faints on the Sets - See Post

Ayesha Singh Collapses During ‘Mannat’ Shoot

According to a source from the set, the cast and crew were shooting an outdoor sequence when Ayesha suddenly collapsed. “It happened all of a sudden - everyone rushed to help her. The team stopped the shoot right away and ensured she got medical assistance,” the source revealed. The actress is said to be recovering, and the production team has temporarily halted filming until she feels better. No official statement has been released by the makers regarding her health condition or when the shoot will resume. 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Fame Pak Girl Ayesha's Viral Dance Reminds Us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Dum Maro Dum' Performance (Watch Video)

About ‘Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki’

The incident comes at a crucial point in the show’s storyline. Currently, Mannat is at a major emotional turning point, with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) discovering that Vishaka is his biological mother and not Neetu. This shocking revelation leaves him shattered, especially when he realises that Mannat (Ayesha Singh) knew the truth but chose not to tell him. Feeling betrayed, he confronts her and ends their marriage, a move that changes the course of the story. While the drama unfolds on screen, real-life tensions on set have taken centre stage following Ayesha’s sudden fainting episode. Fans have flooded social media with messages wishing her a speedy recovery, hoping their beloved Mannat returns to set soon.

