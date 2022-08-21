It was on August 10, when Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora were blessed with a baby boy. Now, almost ten days after the good news, the celebrity couple have shared the first pictures of their tiny tot on Instagram. In one of the photos, we get to see the newborn holding on to Dheeraj's finger. Simply adorbs! Kundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Wife Vinny Arora Become Proud Parents of a Baby Boy!

Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora Baby Boy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)