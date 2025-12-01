The countdown to the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale has officially begun! Host Salman Khan has confirmed the final showdown of this dramatic and high-voltage season, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. The finale episode will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while viewers can watch it live on Colors TV at 10:30 PM on December 7. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Fans Shocked As Shehbaz Badesha Gets Voted Out; Sister Shehnaaz Gill Calls Him ‘Her Winner’ (View Post)

Salman Khan Confirms Final Showdown - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Salman Khan Unveils 'Bigg Boss 19' Grand Finale Promo

The show, which premiered earlier this year, has been one of the most talked-about seasons yet, thanks to its unexpected twists, heated rivalries and emotional bonds. With the latest eliminations of Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur, the competition has narrowed down to the most deserving contenders vying for the trophy. The makers recently released a new promo featuring Salman Khan announcing the grand finale and offering a sneak peek at the top finalists who will battle it out in the final week. The teaser gave fans an emotional glimpse of the journey so far - from laughter and love to betrayal and heartbreak - all leading up to one final night of glory.

'Bigg Boss 19' Top 6 Revealed

As of now, the top contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar and Pranit More. Gaurav secured his spot early after winning the ticket-to-finale task, becoming one of the strongest contenders of the season. However, fans are already speculating about a possible mid-week eviction, as Malti Chahar was notably missing from the newly released promo, sparking rumours that the top six might soon turn into a final five before the finale episode airs. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Questions Gaurav Khanna’s Gameplay.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 19' Grand Finale

Shehbaz Badesha’s unexpected exit came as part of a double eviction twist, shortly after Ashnoor Kaur was asked to leave the house due to a violent altercation with Tanya Mittal. With the finale just days away, the anticipation is at an all-time high as viewers eagerly await to find out who will lift the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy. One thing is certain, the finale night promises drama, emotions, and a showdown like never before.

