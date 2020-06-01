Aarya: Sushmita Sen’s Debut Web Series To Release In July?

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It has been a long time since we all have watched Sushmita Sen on the big screens. But then in February this year it was confirmed that Sushmita would not be making her acting comeback with a movie, but she’d be making her digital debut with the web series titled Aarya. Since then fans have been excited to watch her in the digital space have been eagerly waiting to know when this show would premiere. It was earlier stated that this show would be streamed on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar, but the release date had to be postponed after the entire industry had to be shut down owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Aarya: Sushmita Sen to Mark Her Acting Comeback After a Decade in Ram Madhvani Directorial Show.

It was later heard that the makers of Aarya are planning to release the web series in June, but now, sources close to the development revealed to Mid-Day that Aarya might get postponed again and would premiere in July. The source was quoted as saying, “Working offline can be time-consuming, especially when it comes to editing shows. After the actors dubbed their portions from home, the mixing took considerable time. Moreover, Ram re-edited a few episodes to make the series more taut and pacy. The first trailer is currently being worked upon and will drop online by June-end. The show is likely to release by early July.” Sushmita Sen Reminisces Her 1994 Miss Universe Title, Calls It a ‘Magical Fairytale’.

However, the makers of Aarya have not yet confirmed about the series’ release date. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the gorgeous Sushmita Sen will be seen playing the titular role. Namit Das will also be seen playing a key role in this show. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.