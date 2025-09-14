Why is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online not available on JioHotstar? Many fans might be left with this question as they look for options to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. India vs Pakistan clash in one of the most anticipated matches in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament and undoubtedly, it is set to be a blockbuster of an affair with both teams having winning starts to their respective campaigns in the Asia Cup 2025. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

India are the defending champion in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, having won the title in the 2023 edition of the tournament, which was played in 5a 0-over format. India and Pakistan have had many memorable battles in the history of the Asia Cup tournament and the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be another chapter added to the historic cricketing rivalry. Powered by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul centuries, India had beaten Pakistan the last time these two teams had faced each other in the Asia Cup tournament. Who will win this time around? Sony Liv Subscription: Check Plans to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Live Streaming Online

Why is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioHotstar?

JioHotstar is among the most popular platforms to watch live cricket streaming online for fans and hence, many were surprised to not find IND vs PAK live streaming online on the platform. This is so because Star Sports is not the official broadcast partner for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2025 and hence, IND vs PAK live streaming online is available on its official OTT platform, Sony Liv. Fans also can watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match pass or a tour pass.

