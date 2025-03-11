Television actress Aditi Sharma, best known for her role as Apollena Shukla in Colors TV’s Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann, is making headlines over her alleged separation from Abhineet Kaushik just months after a secret wedding. Reports suggest that Aditi, who has also starred in Kaleerein, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, and Rabb Se Hai Dua, tied the knot with Abhineet in a private ceremony in November 2024. However, their marriage has now hit troubled waters, leading to an unexpected split. ‘Kuch Bhi News…’: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim REACT to Reports of Their Divorce in Latest YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Aditi Sharma & Abhineet Kaushik’s Secret Wedding

Abhineet Kaushik’s legal consultant, Rakesh Shetty, disclosed details to India Forums, confirming that the couple married on November 12, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at their Goregaon residence. The couple had reportedly been living together for four years and had rented a 5 BHK apartment six months prior to their wedding. Abhineet himself revealed, “We had been in a relationship and most part of the same was live in. Everyone around her, her costars and everyone know about us. I used to pretend as her manager and I was actually managing her work as well, her meetings, her Instagram, her collabs, everything. We moved together last year and then got married in November.” He went on to divulge how Aditi wanted the wedding to be a secret owing to her career to which he agreed. Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani To Divorce After Eight Years of Marriage – Reports.

However, things reportedly took a turn when Abhineet Kaushik found out about Aditi Sharma of being romantically involved with her Apollena co-star, Samarthya Gupta. Legal teams soon intervened, and when approached for a discussion, Aditi allegedly dismissed the marriage, calling it a ‘mock trial’. The report also claims that Aditi and her family demanded INR 25 lakh as a settlement to part ways. Aditi is yet to make an official statement on the matter.

