Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples of Indian television. The duo who starred in StarPlus' popular show Sasural Simar Ka tied the knot in 2018. The couple who are quite active on social media shared their day-to-day life experiences on YouTube in the form of vlogs, keeping their fans and followers engaged with healthy content. Just days back, there were speculations that the couple were heading towards a divorce, leaving everyone shocked. In their recent vlog, the couple have addressed the rumours. Dipika Kakar’s Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Announces Pregnancy With Husband Khalid Niaz (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Address Their Divorce Rumours

In the latest vlog shared on Shoaib Ibrahim's YouTube channel titled "Ek Aur Breaking News", the couple addressed the rumours surrounding their marital life. In the vlog, Shoaib is seen telling Deepika, "Tumne mujhe bataya nahi ke industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi hai, aur who humari hai." (You didn't tell me that one more marriage in the industry is facing problems and it is ours). Reacting to this, Deepika says, "Bilkul nahi, main kyon batau tumko? Main sumdi mein yeh sab karungi." (Why should I tell you? I will do all these things secretly).

Dipika Kakar's Insta Post

Shoaib goes on to share that he has been hearing that he and Deepika are getting separated. Reacting to this, the actress jokes, "Yay, you're the first one to break this news to us." Shoaib later tells his family that there is a breaking news in the industry and shows them reports about their divorce. All his family members start laughing as they react to it. He then jokes with Deepika that they should let the month of Ramzan pass and let's stay together for a month. At the end of the vlog, he says "Kuch bhi mat news banayie" (Please don't create such news). ‘Dipika Kakar Ki Tabiyat Barabar Nahi’: Usha Nadkarni CONFIRMS ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Actress’ Exit From Farah Khan-Hosted ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (Watch Video).

Watch Shoaib Ibrahim’s Latest Vlog:

Dipika Kakar was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef. The actress was forced to exit the Farah Khan-hosted culinary show due to health issues. Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11.

