The television industry hosts quite a many award shows every year where talent, big and small, is acknowledged and welcome into the industry. From debutant actors to show makers to show writers, the industry welcomes everyone with open arms and does not discriminate. While these award shows are usually grand at best, given the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, a much loved awards show recently took place in Mumbai on a much smaller scale than usual. Erica Fernandes’s Scorching Hot Look in Hip-High Slit Gown Will Make You Sweat Even in Chilly Winters (View Pics).

The International Iconic Awards 2020, which is usually a much awaited awards function amidst the TV celebs, took place on December 21 and we must say, the winners were quite deserving.

Check Out the Winners List Below:

Divyanka Tripathi - International Iconic Most Popular Face Of Indian Television 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INTERNATIONAL ICONIC AWARD (@internationaliconicaward)

Erica Fernandes - Iconic Best Actress Of Indian Television 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parica_Lover.18 (@anupreforever18)

Team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✿Ⓢⓗⓘⓥⓘⓝ ⓦⓞⓡⓛⓓ✿ (@kaira7625)

Shaheer Sheikh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Karishma Tanna - International Iconic Most Popular Style Icon 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INTERNATIONAL ICONIC AWARD (@internationaliconicaward)

Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kanika Mann:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Mann 🦋 (@officialkanikamann)

Aditi Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@officialaditisharma)

Shraddha Arya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarya_Admirer (@sarya_admirer)

Shivin Narang:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7)

Rohan Mehra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa)

The awards function was a star-studded affair with actors like Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Shivin Narang, Rajan Shahi, Additi Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi and others walking the red carpet in style and walking away with glittering awards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).