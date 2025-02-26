Television actor Aman Yatan Verma, best known for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and his wife Vandana Lalwani are reportedly ending their marriage after eight years. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2016, has been facing challenges in their relationship for some time. According to a source close to them, “There have been issues between them for a while now. Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, things didn't improve. They even planned to start a family, but their differences became too deep to reconcile. It was Vandana who decided to file for divorce,” reports TNN. Govinda Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja After 37 Years of Marriage, Says THIS; Actor-Politician’s Niece Arti Singh Also Reacts.

Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani Relationship

Aman Yatan Verma and Vandana Lalwani first crossed paths in 2014 on the sets of Life OK’s show Hum Ne Li Hai - Shapath. Their bond deepened over time, leading to an engagement in 2015 and their wedding a year later. When approached for a statement, Aman declined to comment, saying, “No comment. Anything I need to say will be communicated through my lawyer at the appropriate time.” Vandana also remained silent on the matter. Vinay Anand Reacts to Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce; Bollywood Star’s Nephew Says ‘This Should Not Happen’.

Aman Yatan Verma is a well-known television anchor and actor, widely recognised for hosting Khullja Sim Sim, Indian Idol Season 1 and Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj. He has also been a part of popular TV shows like Shanti, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kalash and more. Additionally, he has made a mark in Bollywood with films like Baghban, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and Jaan-E-Mann. While neither party has officially confirmed the divorce, reports suggest that their separation is likely to happen soon.

