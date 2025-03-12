Apollena actress Aditi Sharma has been grabbing headlines for her personal life. The television actress has been embroiled in a controversy after it was reported that she got secretly married to Abhineet Kaushik back in 2024. As per a recent revelation by Abhineet, the Aditi Sharma has now filed for a divorce within four months of their wedding. He also accused the actress of having an extra-marital affair with her Apoleena co-star Samarthya Gupta. After Samarthya's reaction to the matter, Aditi Sharma has also broken her silence on the divorce and affair buzz. Aditi Sharma Divorce: ‘Apollena’ Actress Calls It Quits With Abhineet Kaushik Just Months After Secret Wedding – Reports.

Aditi Sharma Reacts to Abhineet Kaushik’s Extra-Marital Affair Allegation

In an exclusive interview with India Forums, the actress said that Abhineet Kaushik would accuse her of "cheating" almost every other day. The actress also clarified that she and Samarthya Gupta are just "good friends". She said, "He would accuse me of cheating every other day. Samarthya and I are very good friends. Infact even if I ook at a man, or if I reply to a man, even when we went to some party and I would talk to people or just socialise, he would call me names. He would call me really bad and terrible things. If I chat with any guy, he would have a problem with that too, It would be a big issue if I put a heart emoticon also."

Aditi Sharma’s Instagram Post

Aditi Sharma on Her Divorce From Abhineet Kaushik

Talking about ending her marriage with Abhineet Kaushik in just four months, the actress said, "People should understand that if a girl is leaving a man in four months, koi reason hoga. In fact, I told him two months after our marriage that this wont work out." She said that her marriage had "major issues" and she didn't want to suffer her whole life. She added, "Because the society tells you not to get divorced, or because of the fear of what people will say, I should suffer all my life? I should wait for 10, 12 and then 20 years to speak about it?" ‘Kuch Bhi News…’: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim REACT to Reports of Their Divorce in Latest YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Earlier Samarthya Gupta reacted to the extra-marital affair allegations and called them "baseless" and "damaging". He also said that the accusations have deeply affected his family, particularly his father, who suffered a brain stroke two years back.

