Aditya Singh Rajput, a popular actor, model and casting coordinator, who is known for Splitsvilla 9, Love, Ashiqui and Code Red, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on the 11th floor in a high-rise apartment on Monday afternoon. His body was discovered by his friends in the washroom of his house. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead: Late Actor's Last Insta Post Was Him Having 'Sunday Funday With Besties'.

Sources have pointed to his death as a suspected case of drug overdose. However, an official statement from medical experts is awaited. Aditya, who has been a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, was of late involved with a production house and was more into casting. He was popular in the Mumbai glamour circuit and was a regular at parties and page 3 events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2023 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).